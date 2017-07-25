TOP 5

Lisa Frank Just Launched Pajamas at Target

By Talia Ergas
Courtesy Target

If you were a child of the '90s, here's a dream come true: Lisa Frank just launched a trippy, rainbow-colored pajama line. The collection, which takes Us back to the stickers and notebooks and Trapper Keepers that were the ultimate 1990s essentials, ranges from $6 to $20 and is available only at Target. They're the perfect comfy gear to lounge in while you doodle fantastical designs in your Lisa Frank adult coloring book. Scroll through the photos below to see some of the whimsical PJs!