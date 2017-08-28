It’s the time of year again! NYFW has arrived and among the many exciting partnerships for the week long preview of all the trends and styles to come next season is the #ModelCitizen initiative, brought to Us by NYFW: The Shows, IMG Models and UNICEF USA.



This fashion week, fashion models will become role models, rocking t-shirts designed by prominent designers to help empower a generation of children through access to education. From Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10, eight designs by designers including Adam Selman and Cynthia Rowley will be available for models and citizens alike to purchase at The Shop @ NYFW The Shows, at 873 Washington Street in NYC. With each shirt purchase, 50% of the retail price of $48 will benefit UNICEF USA’s charitable goal of providing school supplies for underserved children globally.



Get a sneak peek of the stylish and charitable designer tees here!

