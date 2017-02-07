Stefanie Keenan / Neutrogena

Nicole Kidman’s got a brand-new gig — as Neutrogena’s latest global brand ambassador, and her first commercial for the company will air during the upcoming Oscars on Sunday, February 26. The brand hopes Kidman, 49, will help Neutrogena encourage women to embrace their beauty through the lens of skin health and empowerment.

But what does beauty mean to the Lion lead? Kidman tells Stylish, exclusively, "It means love, ultimately. It means putting beauty in the world and putting love in the world. And I don’t mean physical beauty, I mean feeling good, and that’s why I stress that. I really do believe that when people feel good about themselves, then they help others and they are willing to give more. All of the things I think are great attributes of human beings, but they stem from if you feel good.”



As a native of Australia, Kidman says sun protection has always been “everything.” But as she’s aging, the mom of four (Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, with country crooner husband Keith Urban) admits that sun protection has become “just part of the story” and skin needs a lot of attention and support. Kidman says she is “loving life more than ever," so her overall health, including the health of her skin, is top priority.



Kidman is no stranger to the beauty world. While the Neutrogena collaboration is her first skincare contract, the Moulin Rouge! star was the face of Chanel’s iconic fragrance Chanel No. 5 from 2004 to 2007.









