Amy Adams Wears $50 Dress on the Red Carpet

Stars, they’re just like Us — they wear affordable clothes, too! Amy Adams stepped out at the Giffoni Film Festival in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Tuesday, July 18th, in a stunning blue floral frock. But it turns out, the chic dress isn’t just stunning, it’s also budget-friendly.

Adams, 42, attended the event (at which she was an honoree) to teach a master class in the sleeveless, fit-and-flare knee-length Vince Camuto multi-colored blue patterned dress. The best part of the floral number? It costs less than $50 at Nordstrom!

According to Yahoo Style, the exact dress is sold out at Nordstrom. All is not lost, though, as a similar printed Vince Camuto ensemble with a slightly different neckline is available on Amazon.

The Nocturnal Animals star accessorized her ombré floral number with a pair of sky-high black single-strap sandals. Adams kept her strawberry blonde strands swept to one side with loose curls and a deep side-part and ornamented her look with dainty small hoops.

Tell Us: Will you be copying Adams’ cool and feminine summer look?

