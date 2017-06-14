Dave Benett/Getty

Supersize it! Supermodel Taylor Hill’s career is larger than life. The 21-year-old signed on as Lancôme’s newest (and youngest) ambassadress in 2016 and is the face of two of their major campaigns this year. We had to find out all about her tips and tricks for looking hot, what she eats on her cheat day and how she gets that amazing feline flick. Stylish sat down with the Victoria’s Secret Angel at the launch of Lancôme’s latest mascara, the aptly named Monsieur Big, and she dished all of her supermodel beauty secrets.

Stylish: What does it mean to you to be the youngest Lacôme ambassador?

Hill: It means a lot because, you know, being a part of a beauty brand is a very special thing as a model. Getting to do it so young and build a really great relationship with them at this age and growing with them is amazing. And I get to be around all of their amazing products — everything is so cool, so I am always so honored to be a part of such an amazing brand. I'm like, "Oh my gosh!” every day.

Stylish: What do you love about Monsieur Big Mascara?

Hill: This is actually my new favorite mascara. It used to be Grandiose, which I still love, but this one I just am so excited that it's finally released! It is a little different than Grandiose, the brush is softer and it has a lot of really, teeny, tiny spikes on there that kind of grab your eyelashes and lift them. And then they're big — they're BIG, you know what I mean? Monsieur Big! You're like, "Seriously, like, these guys are huge!" I also love that I don’t have to layer it and you get long, voluminous eyelashes without feeling like your eyes are shut.

Stylish: What’s the biggest secret or trick you’ve picked up from makeup artists?

Hill: I think one thing I learned that's pretty fun is to heat up your eyelash curler with your blow-dryer. Then you check if it’s hot to the touch and if it’s not scalding, then you curl your eyelashes while it's still warm. It's kind of genius that it does what a curling iron does for your hair, for your lashes — it helps them stay a little bit longer and lifts them a bit higher.

Stylish: If you go for a big, bold lash, do you tone down the rest of your look?

Hill: I think it depends. What are you wearing? How simple is it? Is it a bright color? Because if it is, then yeah, I would probably steer clear of a bright lip or something. But if I have a dark eye and let's say I have a nude, simple dress, then why not throw on a dark lip or something to kind of add something to your look? Makeup really helps carry looks to the next level.



Stylish: What do you prefer: big, bold lashes or going big with your lipstick?

Hill: I would probably choose lashes. There's something I like about the eye and having that be the focus.

Stylish: Do you have a big beauty secret?

Hill: Everyone always asks me about my eyeliner because I do it myself and they're like, "How do you do it? How can you be good at it?" And first of all, it takes a lot of practice because I've been doing it since I was 14, so that's like seven years of cat eyes. It was all I wore for a while when I was a teenager, but my little trick is to start at the end and draw the flick. Get the shape and then fill it in.

Stylish: You travel a lot. Do you have any secrets for making your eyes look bigger from when you're tired after work or traveling?

Hill: I would say for me it's concealer, just because I feel like dark circles from being tired draw attention and make your eyes feel smaller. That helps with brightening the area up and keeps me feeling a little bit more put together. A good concealer is always a good thing to have in your bag.



Stylish: What are the biggest beauty splurges that you believe in?

Hill: I would say skincare is a really huge one and for me. I didn't really get into skincare until signing with Lancôme. I have to say that the Energie De Vie is one of my favorite skincare ranges. It smells and feels so good and helps make my acne goes away. It's like magic, I swear.



Stylish: What’s your biggest diet splurge?

Hill: For me, I don't really think of it as dieting. I don't want to say I don't believe in it, but at this current stage in my life, I don't diet. I feel like I'm young and I have a lot of good food to eat and living to do. You want to have fun and not restrict yourself! Everything in moderation. I want to enjoy little pieces and eat what I love to eat. I love Japanese food and Chinese food and, oh my gosh, I would die if someone told me I couldn't eat it … and pizza. I mean, every once in awhile. I have a healthy lifestyle, I workout, I eat well when I feel I should, but then I also love pizza and ice cream like every other 21-year-old in the world.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.