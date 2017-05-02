Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Nails dipped in gold dust? Yep, it’s a thing now, thanks to celebrity manicurist Elle, who gilded clients Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez before they stepped out onto the Met Gala 2017 red carpet in NYC on May 1. Stylish caught up with the NYC-based pro to get all the details!

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Blake Lively

“I wanted the look to be clean, but also opulent,” Elle tells Stylish. After painting two coats of L’Oreal’s beige as a base coat, she dipped a brush into raw 24k gold dust to create an ombre design that was “stronger at the tip and faded down towards the base of the nail.” The effect was priceless: “It creates crazy shine — it looks like an actual piece of jewelry that becomes one on your nail,” she says.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

To complement the singer’s Valentino gown, Elle, who also works with Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen, picked pinky beige as a base coat, then layered the same micronized 24k gold dust powder (above) over just the pinkies and ring fingers on both hands. Says Elle, “She chose the placement of the pinky and ring fingers and it was just so right."

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock

