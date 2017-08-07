Chrissy Teigen is living la dolce vita. The 31-year-old Lip-Sync Battle host is not only on a glamorous vacation in Italy with her family, but she is also serving amazing retro look after amazing retro look while she’s there.

On Saturday, August 5, Teigen posted a trio of snapshots from her day in Venice, in which she is dressed in a palm print silk pajama suit that she paired with a matching green silk turban. The Sports Illustrated model posed with daughter Luna, 15-months, and hammed it up in the Piazza San Marco in the fancy sleepwear-inspired outfit that she took to the next level with oversized octagonal frames, oversized hoops and finished the look with an orangey red lipstick.

The 1930’s film star vibe carried over into later in the day, when the “Cravings” author posted a black-and-white shot of herself posing with her mother, which she captioned, “Bonnie and Clyde.” In the photo, Teigen is once again sporting a pink silk turban, this time topping her coiled curls and gold coin chandelier earrings, all of which accessorized her floral silk handkerchief neckline dress.

In a third caption-less shot from the trip, which Teigen shared on Sunday, August 6, she appears on the balcony of her hotel with a burnished red lip, subtle flush and an ornate gold headband over her hair, which had been pulled back. As for her outfit, the model was rocking a belted black off-the-shoulder top.

Teigen also shared a picture late on Sunday evening showing off her sultry, yet simple black minidress with a deep-V neckline, which she paired with a black wrap and strappy black sandals. The photo was captioned, “to the opera!" While the Tresemmé spokesmodel’s makeup was similar to her post from earlier in the day, her blonde hair was worn loose and wavy.

And then to close out a weekend of looks that were 100, Teigen posted a boomerang to her Instagram on Monday, August 7, twirling in a Zimmermann black long sleeve mini dress with yet another low neckline. The cookbook author’s hair was half-up and she wore gold drop earrings to echo the gold tassels tied around the waist.

Tell Us: Which one of Teigen’s retro-glam vacation looks is your favorite?

