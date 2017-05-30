Venturelli/Getty

How does one accessorize for a Gucci fashion show? Well, if you’re Dakota Johnson, it’s with your sisters. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Gucci Cruise 2018 show at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Italy, on Monday, May 29, with younger sisters Stella Banderas and Grace Johnson in tow. Dakota and Stella share the same mother, Melanie Griffith and Dakota and Grace share the same father, Don Johnson.



Being the children of Hollywood stars, it’s no shock that the young women have glamorous styling chops. Dakota, who is also the face of Gucci’s new fragrance Gucci Bloom, paired her plunging floral print halter dress with half-up hair à la Brigitte Bardot, along with a subtle tawny smokey eye and rosey lips, a look that is quickly becoming her signature.



Younger sister Stella, 20, paired her cream mini shift dress with bow embellishments, with a tonal gray eye, a pink flush and matching pink pout. Grace, 19, by contrast, opted for a classic red lip, clean bronzed skin and a sleek top knot to match her silk embroidered two piece outfit. Three sisters, three looks, one common thread: great style.