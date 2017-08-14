Another one joins the lob mob! The newest member of summer’s trendiest hairstyle club is Elsa Hosk, supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel.



Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The 28-year-old Swedish model first teased a hair change when she took to Instagram on Thursday, August 10, with a behind-the-scenes video of herself in a studio running her hands through her nearly waist-length flaxen mane.



“Long hair byeeee🙀💇🏼💁🏼 @daniellepriano✂️✂️✂️,” she captioned the post, which tagged celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano.



Long hair byeeee🙀💇🏼💁🏼 @daniellepriano✂️✂️✂️ A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

It was Priano who debuted Hosk’s new look on her Instagram by posting a picture of the Guess model’s new choppy shoulder-grazing ‘do on Thursday, August 10. “#Rockerchic new #haircut on @hoskelsa #hairbydaniellepriano 💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼,” Priano captioned the pic.



#rockerchic new #haircut on @hoskelsa #hairbydaniellepriano 💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼💇🏼 A post shared by Danielle Priano (@daniellepriano) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Then, on Friday, August 11, Hosk finally showed her 3.7 million Instagram followers her new edgy look with a selfie, which she captioned, “Short Hair don't care!! 🤗✂️💁🏼 been wanting this haircut for years.. finally did it, I feel like meee💕❤️ thank you@daniellepriano it's perfection!”



Short Hair don't care!! 🤗✂️💁🏼 been wanting this haircut for years.. finally did it, I feel like meee💕❤️ thank you @daniellepriano it's perfection! A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

In the photo, the model-activist poses with her new ‘do styled with a deep side part and messy waves, while wearing her signature pinky nude lip, a denim jacket and a Chanel t-shirt.



Hosk is one of many stars to make the chop this summer, joining the ranks of Emma Roberts, Bella Hadid and Khloe Kardashian who have all taken to the shorter look recently.



The Victoria’s Secret Angel is clearly rocking her new look like no other, posting not one, but three behind-the-scenes shots posing in racy lingerie for the Victoria’s Secret Holiday campaign to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 13. Naturally, her choppy, short waves steal the show.

Tell Us: What do you think of Hosk’s makeover?



