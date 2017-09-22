Fenty Beauty is barely a few weeks old, but Rihanna has just given us the gift of a sneak peek at even more products coming our way. That’s right — thanks to BadGalRiRi, the beauty hits just keep coming! The singer’s new beauty line just dropped a trio of teasers for the limited edition Fenty Beauty Holiday Galaxy Collection 2017 on Instagram and let’s just say, from the looks of it, you’re going to want everything.



In the posts, Fenty Beauty shared shots of the colorful tubes of what looks like even more lip glosses (following on the heels of the epic Gloss Bomb) and a bunch of items that were noticeably absent when the collection launched: lipsticks, eyeliner and eyeshadow. According to the posts, the Cosmic Glosses and Lip Glitter lipsticks will come in four new shades: peach, pink, lavender and a berry red. The brand’s hexagonal packaging even got an update too: it’s holographic.



The brand also previewed a look at the eyeshadow palette, which contains 14 electric shades including gold, silver, olive, purple, indigo, red, hot pink, aqua and lime green. All of the shadows appear to have a shimmer finish from the video — perfect for for a holiday party, right?



Another bit of good news: RiRi gave us a peek at the Galaxy Palette in at action at the launch of Fenty Beauty in Paris on Thursday, September 21. According to Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono, Rihanna’s killer smokey eye was created using the Nepturnt, Sublime and Extraterrestrial shadows from the upcoming holiday set.



And the best part is, there won’t be a huge wait to get our hands on the same smoldering eye makeup. We can confirm that the Galaxy Collection will launch on October 13 at Sephora and online at FentyBeauty.com, though pricing has not been confirmed as of yet.



