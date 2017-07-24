Gal Gadot Is White Hot at Comic-Con 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty

Gal Gadot appeared at Comic-Con for the Warner Brothers Panel on Saturday, July 22 in San Diego. Not only did the Keeping up with the Joneses star announce the second installment of the box office smash, Wonder Woman, but her white mini dress also turned heads.

The model-actress, 32, attended the event in a Stella McCartney white sequined dress with long sleeves. Gadot paired the subtly sexy frock with a pair of strappy silver Aquazurra sandals and Anita Ko jewels.

Adding heat to the look was Gadot’s flaming red lipstick, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani. Celebrity and editorial hairstylist Mark Townsend styled the Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice star’s raven lob into a sleek topknot to complete the look.

The Fast & Furious 6 actress is no stranger to a sequined number. She sported a red pleated and sequined Givenchy gown to the Wonder Woman premiere in Hollywood on May 25.

At the panel, Gadot discussed Wonder Woman’s success telling Us,“You know, this character is just so incredible. She stands for everything that is good for love and for compassion and for truth and justice and peace and there's nothing to not love about her.”

Tell Us: What do you think of Gadot’s sizzling style?