See the light! Take a glance at Instagram and you can see that at-home LED light masks are hot (pun intended!). Case in point: January Jones' selfie featuring the Deese Mask, a red light anti-aging wonder she was turned on to by her facialist Shani Darden. Well, guess what? You don’t have to be rich or famous to rock a DIY LED treatment! Olivia Palermo's favorite dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross just launched an LED light eye mask that targets crows feet.

Dr. Gross’ product range is already a cult fave of celebs — his Alpha Beta Daily Peel pads are loved by Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and even January Jones herself. Now he’s adding his first device — SpectraLite — to the mix. The high-tech headpiece contain 72 LEDs that penetrate deeply, stimulating collagen production to boost skin firmness and fill in fine lines around eyes and those dreaded “elevens” in between them.



May The Force Be With Us!! Finally -- an LED mask that targets fine lines around the eyes. Thank you @drdennisgross for beaming me up with SpectraLite!! 🔥❤️👍🏻#wearthelite A post shared by Gwen Flamberg (@gwen_beauty) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

If you’re asking the question our Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg’s sister asked when Gwen road-tested the mask and Instagrammed a pic — is it safe? — rest assured, the mask is FDA cleared. Here’s a fun fact we learned: When using red LED light, no goggles are necessary, but if you’re using blue light (often used to treat acne), protective eyewear must be worn.

And here’s the best news: This treatment is express! Using the mask for just three minutes a day on clean, dry skin yields results — in a 10-week daily-use clinical study, 97percent of subjects showed visible improvement in fine lines, wrinkles and skin tone. The rechargeable mask costs $159 at Sephora. The future is looking bright!

