Ooh la la! Celebrity hair colorist Christophe Robin knows a thing or two about good hair. He's responsible for Natalie Portman’s gorgeous chestnut hue, Lea Seydoux’s honey highlights and Catherine Deneuve’s brilliant blonde. Plus, he created a line of products loved by luminaries including his innovative Cleansing Purifying Salt Scrub and Instant Volumizing Mist which just happens to be 96 percent pure rose water. Well… the mane master has done it again!

Robin just announced the launch of his newest product —Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts —available in June for $53 at sephora.com. The unique “shampoo” is meant to be used once a week in place of your usual shampoo to help regulate sebum production, banish greasy scalp and boost body on all hair types. The thick paste (which turns into a frothy foam on contact with water) contains rassoul clay, used for centuries in Morocco during hammam rituals to beautify hair and skin from head to toe.

While the world has to wait until June to try the new cleansing treatment, New York City residents can get a taste of it now! Robin opened a pop-up salon at 42 Hudson Street in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood today that will be open to the public until April 21st —curious customers can drop in from 10am until 7pm Mondays through Saturdays and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.



Just as at Robin’s Paris Salon (which we visited in June; read all about it here), clients will be able to get their hair diagnosed and treated for free with suitable product — not to mention advice from the master himself, which is obviously priceless!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.