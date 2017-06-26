Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Solange Knowles hit the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A on Sunday, June 25, to accept the BET Centric Award for her song, “Cranes in the Sky,” and her beauty look was award-worthy, too. Stylish got the scoop on the 31-year-old entertainer’s sculpted, radiant look as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes pics from the “Looks Good With Trouble” singer’s makeup artist Dana Delaney.

Courtesy Dana Delaney

To ensure Knowles' flawless based stayed all night long, Delaney prepped the star with Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Gel Primer on her T-zone and then buffed Black Opal Even True Flawless Liquid Foundation into her skin for a velvety, seamless finish.

Knowles' striking bone structure was then subtly accentuated with Black Opal True Color Stick foundation, which Delaney used to contour the entertainer’s cheeks. For a dewy finish, Delaney tapped Black Opal Perfecting Primer in medium onto the “Where Do We Go” singer’s cheekbones. And to keep the glow where it was meant to be, Delaney sparingly dusted Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Powder onto her T-zone.

Courtesy Dana Delaney

Delaney wanted to keep the star's eye look “fresh and modern” so she chose the Black Opal Splurge Eye Satin Matte in Crème Brûlée. “I used the lighter shade as a base to buff the eyelid and blended the darker shade into the crease for a sculpted finish,” Delaney told Us. Then for added definition, Delaney smudged out Black Opal Splurge Precision Lip Liner at the base of the Bring It On: All or Nothing star’s lashes.

Courtesy Dana Delaney

Lastly, To give Knowles her glossy yet long-wearing lip, Delaney applied Black Opal Waterproof Gel Lip and then blended it with lip balm. The result? A polished, yet naturally radiant look that totally slayed — and stayed put all night.

