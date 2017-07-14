BACKGRID

Heat wave! And we’re not just referring to the weather! Gigi Hadid stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12, rocking the wet hair look with her own spin on the trend. In a stark departure from California beach babe hair, Hadid opted to toss her locks into a topknot with a dampened texture that was at once sleek and effortless. This has Stylish wondering: Is wet hair the newest iteration of off-duty model hair?

Obvious benefits of the style are not only that it’s quick, but also literally cooler,offering a reprieve from steamy summer conditions no matter where you are.

James Devaney/GC Images

Stars such as Ashley Olsen and Lily Collins have worn the easy and effortless look as a summer signature as well. However, while the Row designer, 31, and To the Bone actress, 28, have respectively worn the shower-fresh style down, Hadid has adopted the finger-raked wet bun as a warm weather staple, wearing it out and about in NYC multiple times in recent months.

Naturally, the Vogue covergirl accessorizes the simple look with statement shades, which add polish to her down-to-earth summer vibe. For her Los Angeles outing, Hadid sported a pair of black glossy retro round cat eye frames from Raen. However, when the supermodel has rocked the look in the past, she has also donned small frames with blue tinted lenses from her collection with Vogue Eyewear, as well as larger retro aviator-style shades from the same collaboration with the eyewear brand.

Tell Us: Will you be rocking the wet-look trend à la Gigi Hadid?

