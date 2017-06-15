Glossier wants you to have your cake and eat it too! We’ve all been there: 4 p.m. rolls around and you're ravenous — it’s so tempting to reach for sweets. But with Glossier’s newest frosting-flavored launch, Birthday Balm Dotcom, you can indulge in cake anytime you want, guilt-free!

Courtesy Glossier

Available now on their Website and at their New York City showroom is the latest iteration of their cult-classic beauty salve, the Balm Dotcom, and this formulation has a twist. The heavy-duty moisturizer was inspired by Momofuku Milk Bar’s infamously delicious birthday cake, and not only does it smell like the Confetti Cake, but it also tastes like it too.

According to the brand this skin salve is packed with antioxidants and natural emollients, so you can use it to treat dry skin, chapped hands, lips, the works. Or, if you like to wear highlighter during the day, the Birthday Balm Dotcom has a subtle shimmer throughout, perfect for placement on your cheekbones, cupid’s bow or brow bones. Another great use for this all-rounder is as an eye-gloss, or as the finishing touch for a greasy editorial-style look for the eyes.

Birthday Balm Dotcom joins the original flavorless skin salve, as well as four mood-enhancing flavors. If birthday cake doesn’t strike your snacking fancy, there is Rose, which has a translucent pink tint; Cherry, which has a sheer red tint; Mint, which is untinted and cooling; and Coconut, which is also untinted. All six flavors of the Balm Dotcom are available for $12 each.

