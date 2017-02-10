'Beauty and the Beast.' Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Lumiere! Mrs. Potts! Belle!! Who’s as excited as we are for Disney’s live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast? The film, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the title roles, debuts on March 17, but you don’t have to wait until then to experience the film’s fabulousness.



L’Oréal Paris just released a cool collection inspired by the film, including seven sets of lipstick/nail polish shade duos named for the story’s characters. Products can be bought as a complete set in a massive themed box or as standalone pairs. We love the look of the pink shades named for Mrs. Potts the teapot, tan hues for Lumiere, plum for Plumette and of course the classic red called Belle.



But here’s the rub: The Beauty and the Beast kits are only available on Amazon Italy starting February 9. But you can pay international shipping to have them sent to the U.S. Or let’s all do a waltz down a cobblestone street and wish for the collection to be sold stateside!



