There’s spring break … and then there’s spring break with benefits — meaning you get to go with all your fave friends, stay at the most luxurious resort on the planet (seriously!) and have unlimited access to makeup that gives you a heavenly holiday glow.

This past weekend, Benefit Cosmetics took over Richard Branson’s ultra-exclusive Necker Island (you know, the spot where former President Barack Obama just vacationed and where Kate Moss, Kate Winslet and even the late Princess Diana have been) and invited all the beauty babes, including Jeffree Star, Manny Gutierrez, Laura Lee, Nicole Guerriero, Patrick Simondac (AKA Patrick Starr), Nikkie de Jager and James Charles to bask in the sun and road test their newest glow-getter dubbed Galifornia —a “sunny golden pink blush.”



And FYI, if you love Hoola, you’ll be positively obsessed with Galifornia. But if you’re wondering why you’d want to get involved, just take a look at the megawatt contoured cheeks on all the Instagram posts! James Charles showed off diamond-like cheekbones (see above!) and Jeffree Star and Laura Lee joined Manny Gutierrez in a pic that he captioned “Damnnnn #IMSHOOK with this squad. All 3 of us are wearing the new @benefitcosmetics Galifornia blush so damn stunning! I love my friends @jefreestar @larlarlee #friendswithbenefit”

Damnnnn #IMSHOOK💄 with this squad 😍 All 3 of us are wearing the new @benefitcosmetics Galifornia blush 😍 so damn stunning! I love my friends @jeffreestar @larlarlee #friendswithbenefit A post shared by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

So whether you’re planning to hit spring break with your squad or just staycate, rest assured you can re-create a getaway glow anytime, anywhere thanks to a few strokes of Galifornia — we’re partial to placing it on the apples of the cheeks as well as temples, the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose to impart a believable I-just-got-back-from-the-Caribbean look.

