When Bella Hadid chopped her hair into a lob for the Met Gala, held May 1, we at Stylish got the urge to cut ours too. So, when celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin uploaded a shot of the supermodel, 20, posing for her behind the scenes in a patent-leather newsboy cap in Rome on May 23, obviously we got on board with hats. But how do you style your hair to go with a chic topper like Bella ? Atkin helpfully shared steps to get the look to her Instagram account and we give the scoop below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUdyf6nBXNZ/?taken-by=jenatkinhair

To start, Atkin prepped Bella’s hair with Ouai wave spray and Christophe Robin instant volumizing mist. Then, using a round brush and a Dyson blow dryer, Atkin dried Hadid’s shoulder-length locks.

For a little movement and body, Atkin used a 1” barrel Marcel iron to create bends throughout. Following the iron, Atkin suggested adding a little Ouai rose hair and body oil as well as a touch of Ouai medium hold hairspray, for smoothing definition.

Then, to finish the look, she used Balmain texturizing volume spray to give the hair movement and a sexy, unfinished texture to contrast with the sleek newsboy cap. See? Hat hair can be polished!

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!