When it comes to a beauty look, sometimes less really is more. Supermodel Irina Shayk proved just that at the 2017 Cannes amfAR Gala on Thursday, May 25. The 31-year-old model, who gave birth to her first child with Bradley Cooper in March, appeared on the red carpet in a look that was quite the departure from her usual va-va-voom aesthetic.

In stark contrast with her mermaid-inspired strappy pink sequined Prada gown, Shayk’s hair and makeup were minimal and understated, leaving the Russian stunner’s gown to star front and center.

For her hair, Shayk kept her chestnut tresses swept up off her shoulders in simple, loose updo. As for her makeup, the natural-beauty was embellishment free. A little liner emphasized her eyes, her skin was clean and fresh, and her famous pout had a sheer natural tint.

Shayk is known for her high-octane glam factor, but this new momma makeunder is Stylish’s new obsession — even if it was just for a one-night only engagement.

