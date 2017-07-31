Courtesy Yashar/Twitter

Comedian Kathy Griffin is back in the headlines again today, but this time it’s for her hair — or lack thereof. The actress, 56, has shaved her hair in support of her sister’s battle with cancer.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

The news broke on Twitter on monday, July 31, when writer Yashir Ali posted pictures of the Emmy Award winner’s freshly shaved head with the caption, “In solidarity with her sister who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head.” The only sign of her famous red locks left: Her fiery eyebrows.

Her mother, Maggie, was also pictured rubbing the actress’ scull while she posed with her hand folded under her chin in an angelic way. Longtime fans may recognize her from her frequent appearances on Griffin’s show Life on the D List, which ran from 2005 to 2010.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Griffin has not yet spoken publicly about a family member’s bout with cancer, but the comedian has five siblings, including one sister, Joyce. She spoke about her sister briefly in a Wall Street Journal interview in 2015, saying that the siblings had shared a room growing up.

This also comes on the heels of the announcement she made via Instagram on Friday, July 28, that she is no longer under federal investigation for the controversial photo shoot in which she held a decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump. She wrote, “The case is closed and I have been completely exonerated. Finally.”