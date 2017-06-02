Gotham/GC Images

This has been the year of the retro style refresh — but will it also be the year that the fanny pack comes back in vogue? If Kendall Jenner’s style is an inspiration, the answer could be yes.

On Thursday, June 1, the 21-year-old supermodel stepped out for a shopping excursion in New York City wearing a gray romper with a brown Louis Vuitton fanny pack. The accessory is certainly an efficient choice for a day of hands-free retail therapy.

But this wasn’t the first time Jenner experimented with the hipslung style. Earlier in the week, the supermodel rocked a similar style by Chanel while out for dinner at Tao in New York City with fellow fashion-darling bestie, Gigi Hadid. We’re all about ease and keeping our hands free, but we have to wonder: Is Jenner trying to reignite a trend?

Gotham/GC Images

Given the supermodel’s trendsetting past, we wouldn’t be surprised if fanny packs come back with a vengeance. Think about how much more texting you’ll get done sans tote bag!

