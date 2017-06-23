The one-piece bathing suit isn’t the only swimwear trend back with a vengeance — just ask Kendall Jenner. The 21-year-old supermodel posted a snapshot of herself dolled up in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, June 22, in which she donned a gingham bikini.

Jenner captioned the pic with a succinct three pizza emojis, but there are no words necessary for her stylish suit. The leggy model and star of Keeping up with the Kardashians was pictured wearing a ultra-cropped tee, which revealed her Solid & Striped black and white gingham two-piece. She wasn’t entirely poolside casual, though. Jenner appeared in a full face of makeup complete with a kitten flick and a rosey pink pout to complete her pretty, preppy, yet unfussy summer garb.

The snapshot garnered more than 4 million likes, a sign that the trend is likely to catch on.

This isn’t the first time the Victoria’s Secret model has started a swimwear frenzy. Last month, Jenner rocked a pepto bismol pink high-waisted bikini by Lisa Marie Fernandez (which also conveniently comes in a gingham print), while swanning about the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival. Naturally, her selfie of the look racked in more than 3 million likes.

Gingham bikinis have also been rocked by Olivia Culpo, who posted selfie to her Instagram wearing a similar style on Tuesday, June 20.

The former Miss USA winner is rocking a cap-sleeved and high-waisted bikini by Montce Swim, in the pic which she captioned, “Laughter is the best medicine.”

Consider this the gingham bikini's celebrity stamp of approval.

