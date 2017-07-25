Bye, bye (blonde) baby! After nearly three years as a blonde, Khloe Kardashian has debuted a new hair color that is closer to her OG ‘do. The Good American Jeans designer debuted her newly darkened bronde locks (not quite blonde, but not quite brown, either) while out on a date with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on July 21.

The Revenge Body star, 33, paired her freshly dyed strands with a slinky leather mini-dress, oversized aviator frames and nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for her date night look.

The new color was courtesy of celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, who was also responsible for taking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star blonde back in 2015.

While younger sister Kylie Jenner is no stranger to making waves for her constant hair color changes (often she uses wigs,) Kardashian is also fearless when it comes to hair experimentation. In fact, she was the first of the Kardashian sisters to make the hack and chop her waist-length locks into a lob and bob a few years ago.

For now, no word on whether the change is permanent, but Stylish is feeling the reality maven’s new makeover.

