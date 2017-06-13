Jesse Grant/Getty

Summer sun something’s begun! Kylie Jenner is launching a massive new Kylie Cosmetics collection to celebrate the start of the summer season. On Sunday, June 11, the 19-year-old makeup magnate announced via Snapchat a slew of new products for her summer collection — and it’s her favorite one yet!

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

The new products will become available on, June 15 at 3 p.m. PT. The collection includes three different highlighters, five new liquid lipstick shades and a major eyeshadow.

The first highlighter formulation, called Ultra Glow, is a loose powder, unlike the Kylighter, which is pressed. The Ultra Glows, which are highly pigmented and shimmery, come in three shades: Tahiti (rose gold), Santorini (silver) and Fiji (bronze).

The Wet Stuff highlighter palette will also be available. This quad of highlighters looks like powder, but is wet to the touch, according to Jenner. The final highlighter in the formulation trio is the Skinny Dip Face Duo, which will includes and highlighter and a bronzer, perfect for chiseling cheekbones on-the-go.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

As for eyeshadows, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be releasing a new 14-shade Kyshadow Palette called Take Me on Vacation, which is filled with matte neutrals and shimmery brights — perfect for taking your look from beach to a night out.

Following the Velvet Lip Kit release from last month, the OG matte lip kit is making its return in this collection. Included in this release is a brand new orchid purple shade called June Bug, which comes in a creamy tan tube with a matte finish. Jenner said in her snap that this shade “is nothing like anything I have.”

The other lipsticks coming from Kylie Cosmetics, however, will be neutral. The Send Me More Nudes set is a perfect follow-up to the KKW set, filled with four peachy nude hues, Naked (fawn), Birthday Suit (a caramel-toned beige), Commando (a deep peach nude) and Bare (a rosy nude). Each set of four can be purchased in either a matte or velvet finish.

But if lipstick doesn’t appeal, the collection will also include two Super Glitter Glosses in Glitz (copper) and Glamour (bronze).

Clearly, Jenner has your beauty bases covered for the entire season!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.