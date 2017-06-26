Morning Makeup Tip: How to Get the Perfect Summer Ponytail

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Christina gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Christina gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to ensure your ponytail stays polished regardless of the weather. Watch the video above!

Ponytails are a functional and stylish way to deal with your hair during the summer. They get your hair off your neck and help keep you cool — but how do you make sure your ponytail looks refined even if it’s hot and humid?

Duarte shows Us the simple trick for ensuring your ponytail stays frizz and fly-away free for your entire day.

To see Christina’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!