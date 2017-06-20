We want our readers to look and feel glam 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our new video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Christina gets glam on the daily for on-air appearances, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Christina gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to get a flawless smoky eye. Watch the video above!

Dark eye makeup can be daunting, especially because it’s hard to blend. But with the right tools, you can achieve smoky perfection in a snap. Duarte shows Us the three brushes that are essential to creating a red carpet-caliber sultry eye.

To see Christina’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!