Taylor Hill/Getty

Rita Ora stepped out in New York City on Monday, June 19, to make promotional appearances for her new single, "Your Song," and her style was a Total throwback. The 26-year-old star of Fifty Shades of Grey rocked a lime-green, double-breasted pantsuit with ‘80s-style visor shades while out on the town making press rounds.

The suit, which was designed by Osman, had a distinct boxy silhouette. Ora paired it with simple silver strappy sandals and oversized Jennifer Fisher hoops. The singer kept her hair ultra-modern with her long bangs swept to the side in a loose topknot, perfect for the sweltering summer day.

Ora posted a pic of her look from the afternoon to her Instagram, with the caption: “ Woke up on a mission like.....7am vibezzz 💚💚 #YourSong.”

Taylor Hill/Getty

This isn’t the first time the singer-actress threw it back to the 1980’s with a matchy-matchy blazer and pants pairing. Earlier this month, Ora stepped out in an ensemble with major Beetlejuice vibes, much like Robin Thicke’s signature look from the "Blurred Lines" era, which had us wondering, “who wore it better?”

We can only imagine what Ora will rock next for #TBT.

