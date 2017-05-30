Neilson Barnard/Getty

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara made their first official public appearance as a couple at the Cannes 2017 closing ceremony on Sunday May 28, and the actress also debuted a softer new look.

The Lion actress, 32, is known for her eclectic and edgy style, switching between goth and romantic looks in the blink of a sartorial eye. And now, she’s taking delicate femininity for a whirl. Mara opted for a prim and polished white silk embroidered dress by Dior, which had a hint of sex appeal with its sheer fabric.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

For her hair and makeup, Mara slicked back her pixie cut, in an homage to Audrey Hepburn, and emphasized her eyes with a subtle touch of khaki across her lids. She teamed that with peachy-pink blush on her cheeks and tint on her lips. The softer lips are quite a departure [for Mara, who practically set the trend for dark, vampy lips on the red carpet.

While love has possibly induced a signature style remix for Mara, we know we can rely on one thing: full and defined brows. As for her more subdued style? We can’t wait to see more from the lovestruck star.

