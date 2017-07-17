Rob Kim/Getty

Selena Gomez is making the case for lip gloss in a way that only a pop princess can. The 25-year-old singer released her latest teaser music video and single, "FETISH," on Thursday, July 13, in which her plump, glossy, pink pout took center stage. The music video features three continuous minutes of a tight close-up on Gomez’s lips adorned in a girly pink sheen.

Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted a grid of images of the singer in the music video to his Instagram on Friday, July 14. “Wow, so excited that FETISH just came out today and is already topping the charts! So proud of you @selenagomez So many people have been asking about Selena's makeup, and the official video isn't even out yet!” He wrote. "So here you go! Basically it's almost no makeup, just a couple drops of Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter mixed with moisturizer. Her faux freckles are "(Earth)quake" Matte Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, and she's wearing a soft peach Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer called "French Tickler", all from @marcbeauty. ⭐️⚡️💄❤️”

According to the post, Vanngo created Gomez’s lust-inducing lip with a simple swipe of Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer in French Tickler. As for the “Fetish” singer’s gorgeous glow, Vanngo attributes this to a combination of Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter and moisturizer.

