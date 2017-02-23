Eva Longoria speaks on stage at the 2017 Makers Conference at Terranea Resort and Spa in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on Feb. 7, 2017. Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Stylish: You’re a hair color chameleon. What are you loving about your hair color right now?



Longoria: I’ve been everything. Blonde, red, black. I went blonde when I was in Desperate Housewives. But it was so high-maintenance. And then I went red for a movie, and that was also high-maintenance. I love right now because we’re going into spring. I like my blonde ends. I love my balayage, it’s less ombre, more balayage. You just kiss your hair with a little lightness and it feels like you open up your face for spring.

Stylish: How often do you color your hair?

Longoria: Oh, gosh. I have a full head of gray hair, since I was like 18. So for me, going to the salon is every two weeks. And then I have some that peek through. So if I’m traveling or not in town to get my hair colored, I need an emergency fix. This root cover-up [by L’Oréal; Longoria is a spokesmodel for the brand] allows that because it’s a spray and it sprays out like a powder, almost like a dry shampoo. It’s not sticky, it’s not wet, it’s not residue-y. It washes out when you wash your hair. But it’s great, it has a lot of coverage. I used to use those mascaras, and it would leave your hair sticky. Then I would use my black eyeshadow and it would come off when the wind blows.

Stylish: So have you picked up any other great beauty tips or tricks?

Longoria: Always! I like to air-dry my hair a lot, so I spray in a leave-in conditioner. And my hairdresser taught me just to twist this front end back and bobby pin it for an hour while it’s air-drying. When you let it go, it just frames your hair nicely, as opposed to having that air-dry sloppy look. It just looks as if it dried naturally in this beautiful shape. It’s perfect for curly hair. Do your part, brush it, twist the hair while it’s wet. Don’t twist up, twist down. Pin it and let it go when it’s still a little damp.

Stylish: Any go-tos for when you’re having a bad hair day?

Longoria: A bun. There’re these great things from Goody. It’s a corkscrew-looking thing. You put your hair in a bun, then stick it right through the hair and it holds like 20 pounds. Just do a messy topknot. It lasts all day and it’s away from your face.

Stylish: What style are you most excited to do for spring?

Longoria: Waves. A lot of waves. I might go short again and then just lighten up my hair.

