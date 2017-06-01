Kevin Mazur/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of boho-chic. She practically invented the flower crown seen on every other woman at Coachella. So, when she stepped out at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, rocking ethereal butterflies in her hair, of course, we were obsessed.

The hairdo referenced one of our favorite '90s trends: The butterfly clip. With other '90s trends like chokers, hoops, and tiny frame glasses taking off, it was only a matter of time before these hair embellishments came back with a vengeance, too.

The Powerless star topped her chic French-inspired bob with lifelike replicas of the pretty insects — it almost looked like they were flying around her head. We’re already predicting that this look will be all over the Summer music festivals.

And best of all, Chad Wood, Vanessa’s hairstylist told Popsugar that the beautiful butterflies were purchased at Michaels, the art supply store. How’s that for DIY?

Leave it to Hudgens to rock a look that is not only beautiful, but also affordable!

