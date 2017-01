Fearless and flawless! Caitlyn Jenner, who went public with her transition in June 2015 after coming out as transgender that April, inspired the masses with her courageous spirit. So it comes as no surprise that the long-awaited MAC Caitlyn Jenner collection, available in stores and online on Thursday, January 5, is just as bold as she is. Keep scrolling to see (and shop!) every lipstick, "lipglass" and more from the line.

Credit: Courtesy of MAC