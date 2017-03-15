Would You Wear One of These Disney Princess Bikinis?

If you bought tickets in advance for Beauty and the Beast and know every word to "Let It Go," then step right up. There's a swimsuit line called Enchanted Bikinis in the world, and it's exclusively dedicated to selling Disney princess–inspired swimsuits.

While the line is not officially associated with Disney, each suit is pitch-perfect in its execution. Belle and Jasmine's yellow and mint suits, respectively, feature their dresses' off-the-shoulder style, while Ariel's top is shell-shaped and Pocahontas' pieces are fringed. Even the Rapunzel swimsuit boasts the same lace-up accent as her cartoon counterpart's bodice.

And the price is on point: The tops run $45, while the bottoms retail for $35. There's also a mermaid skirt, a seashell purse and a seashell mirror phone case, all about $30 or less.

Scroll to see all the Disney cuteness, and shop it all at enchantedbikinis.com.