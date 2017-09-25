Hair
Fashion News
Let’s face it, who hasn’t experienced the lifesaving magic of Spanx? But up until now there was one body part that was unable to benefit from the smoothing benefits of of the shapewear: Arms. Well, that’s about to change thanks to the brand’s new Arm Tights.
Five years in the making, these lightweight, seamless hosiery-made arm-smoothers give you the look of slender biceps and triceps when worn under long sleeves without having to hit the gym. Wear them under your clothes, or even as a cute crop top look alone — either way, they're fabulous. Check out the whole collection of the Spanx Arm Tights here: