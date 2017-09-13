TOP 5

Inside Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers 2017 Party!

By Talia Ergas
Us Weekly honored the 2017 Most Stylish New Yorkers by throwing a star-studded Fashion Week bash — sponsored by Bioré, Stella Artois and Spike's Ink Master: Angels — at the Jane Ballroom at the Jane Hotel on Tuesday, September 12. Scroll through the photos below to see celebs such as Zayn Malik, who hosted the shindig, Olivia Culpo, 50 Cent and Gene Simmons partying it up! 