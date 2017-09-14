NASCAR driver Danica Patrick knows a thing or two about making fitness apparel look chic in a snap, often zipping between the track and personal appearances. In fact, the racecar driver designs a fashionable and functional athleisure line, Warrior, which is returning to HSN this fall with new designs. To celebrate, Patrick gave Us her comfy-chic styling secret and an inside look at some of the goods!

Althleisure is all about making your workout outfit versatile beyond the gym. But for those of Us who are less seasoned at taking our looks from spin class to supper, the the indy-racer has keen advice: it’s all about the footwear. “I work out in Warrior,” said Patrick, “ but I easily transition the outfit by trading in gym shoes for boots or heels after my workout.”

As for the speed-racer’s faves in her collection, she believes that every woman needs a go-to pair of leggings as a wardrobe staple. The leggings in the upcoming launch, which have four way stretch and a compression waistband for maximum control and comfort were designed in amazing prints, along with lace and velvet trims, culminating in a luxe look that can take you from the gym to date night in a breeze — just follow Patrick’s advice and swap your shoes.

Check out a sneak peek of some of the items in the collection before they air on HSN on October 19.