La’Tecia Thomas used to compete in bikini competitions. And she was miserable. So when the 26-year-old came across an old photo of herself training for a pageant she decided to share it along with an image of what she looks like now. Her side-by-side transformation has since gone viral with more than 55,000 likes.

In the picture on the left, Thomas is a size 8 with rock-hard abs and defined muscles. On left, the plus-size model shows off her curves in a black bikini. In both photos she is stunning — but she is only content in one.

“So many people will look at this photo and make physical comparisons and say they would prefer me ‘before,’” Thomas began in an Instagram posted on Thursday, September 20. “I prefer me at any weight as long as I’m happy.”

Thomas, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, went on to explain that she was unhappy at her thinnest. “I would loathe certain parts of my body — particularly my bum/thighs because that was and is the hardest body to lose,” she wrote. “I had so many insecurities, I compared myself to other women and I lacked confidence.”

Thomas has since learned to love herself. And her followers loved her message: It has received nearly 2,000 comments. “This is my favorite before/after set of photos, thank you ???” wrote one person. Added another: “Your confidence is contagious.”

