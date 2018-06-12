How I Lost Weight Eating 6 Times a Day

Everyone loves a success story, and Hazely Lopez has one that will inspire anyone who is trying to lose weight – especially with swimsuit season upon us.

Hazely saw amazing results when she used the SlimFast Plan. “I lost 30 pounds in 26 weeks*,” she tells Us Weekly. “I started in January 2016, and I hit my goal in June 2016. People kept telling me during the process that I was just going to gain all of the weight back and it wouldn’t ever stick, but now it’s been two years!”

The business owner attributes her weight-loss triumph (she went from a size eight to a size two) to the SlimFast Plan. “One healthy meal, two shakes or bars and three, 100-calorie snacks. It works so well for me,” she says. “Now that I’m on the Maintenance Plan, I love making a smoothie in the morning, and then I eat a healthy lunch, snack throughout the day, and eat a healthy dinner.”