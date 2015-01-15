Grandfather in Chief! Former President Bill Clinton has settled nicely into his new role as a grandpa.

The politician, 68, caught up with Seth Meyers on Late Night on Wednesday, Jan. 14, and dished about Charlotte Mezvinsky, the newest addition to the Clinton dynasty.

"It's really wonderful," Clinton told Meyers, 41, about becoming a grandfather. "I love it. Like every other grandparent, I think my granddaughter's the greatest thing since sliced bread. It's really fun."

Bill and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's only child Chelsea started her own family late last year, when she and husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed their first child. Chelsea, 34, gave birth to daughter Charlotte on Sept. 26, 2014.

"Hillary and I are able to see her a lot," Clinton continued of his granddaughter. "Chelsea and Marc and Charlotte live in New York, so we're here all the time."

"So far, my daughter has not had to discipline her [daughter's] overly exuberant grandparents too much," he added. "These young people, they know what the rules are on child-rearing. It's very impressive."

Clinton has not been coy about sharing his affection for Charlotte. He tweeted after her birth in New York City to express his excitement and later released a statement with Hillary on their granddaughter.

"We are thrilled to be with our daughter and her husband as they welcome their daughter into the world," the Clintons said in a statement at the time of Charlotte's birth. "Chelsea is well and glowing. Marc is bursting with pride. Charlotte's life is off to a good start."

