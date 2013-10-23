Happy royal baby! Prince George was on his best behavior for parents Kate Middleton, Prince William and guests at his royal christening on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The 3-month-old heir to the British throne made his grand entrance at St. James' Palace in London in dad's arms.

Before the service began, Prince William, 31, commented, "This is the quietest he's been all day." Once inside the Chapel Royal, an onlooker tells Us Weekly that baby George "blew bubbles while William bounced him." A source also marveled to Us, "Prince George has been good as gold today."

Prince George was christened in front of 22 guests by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. During the ceremony, which lasted 37 minutes, the Archbishop said that George "is to share the life of Christ which is in him, regardless of whom he meets, their faith or nature or habits, so that others find life."

He also told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to "make sure [George] knows who this Jesus is. Speak of him, read stories about him. Introduce him in prayer. Help him to grow and flourish into the person God has created and has called him to be." The Archbishop further explained in his sermon, "For life to be complete, the living and trusted love of Jesus Christ is the foundation. That is something we grow into, live out, hold onto, and which finally carries us home. With Christ and his love as our centre, all the needs we meet are faced, all the hopes we have are shaped, and all the possibilities of our life journey are fulfilled."

Exiting the chapel, Middleton, 31, looked stunning in a cream-colored dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen while carrying her precious baby boy, who wore the traditional lace-and-silk baptismal robe. A Palace spokesman told Us, "It has been a tremendously joyful occasion for everyone involved."

After the service, guests celebrated at Clarence House for a "small champagne reception" hosted by Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

