Victoria, David Beckham Name Daughter Harper Seven

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz . . . and Harper!

Hours after Victoria Beckham gave birth to a healthy baby girl in L.A. Sunday morning, David Beckham announced his daughter's name via Facebook.

"I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham," the soccer star, 36, wrote. "She weighed a healthy 7lbs 10oz and arrived at 7:55 this morning, here in LA. Victoria is doing really well and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx."

Little Harper Seven is the first girl for David and Victoria, 37, who've been married for 12 years and have been raising sons Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 8, and Cruz, 6. No word yet on what inspired the name "Harper," but her numerical middle name is a reference to her dad's old soccer jersey number when he played for Manchester United and England. (Beckham had to give up the "7" jersey number when he joined Spain's Real Madrid team, because the number was already assigned to team captain Raul.)

Before Harper's birth, the trio of boys had some ideas for what to name their little sis. "Romeo was like…What about Justine Bieber Beckham?" David said.

