David Kezerashvili One Of Many Georgian Citizens United In Their Support For Ukraine

As the war continues in Ukraine, the need for both prominent figures and average citizens of Georgia and abroad to denounce the Russian invasion is critical. Reports of the war from opposing sides bear few similarities, with Russian media being used to deliver propaganda that characterizes the attack as justified and effective. The rest of the world sees a different picture entirely, with the free press reporting on the cruelty and futility of Russian efforts and the masterful resistance of Ukrainian forces.

However, Russian propaganda still manages to find its way outside of the country’s borders. In most nations, citizens can see Russian propaganda for what it is, thanks to a vibrant and effective free press that brings them all the facts. Despite this fact, there are some countries whose governments restrict independent media, with many of them shifting the narrative to be more agreeable to Russian action.

Georgian Citizens Take a Stand Against Government Inaction

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, has seen multiple demonstrations with thousands of participants decrying not only the Russian aggression but the lack of a strong stance from their government. The current ruling party has been criticized in the past for being pro-Russia and for putting in place many of the same restrictions on the free press found in Russia. While the government has expressed support for Ukraine, many point out a lack of concrete action.

The government of Georgia has yet to impose any type of economic sanctions on Russia. While countries around the world have joined international sanctions, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, refuses on the stated basis that such sanctions would damage the Georgian economy. That comment sparked another round of protests, with a heavy police presence.

Public Figures & Georgian Social Media In Support of Ukraine

Not surprisingly, social media has become the main channel of expression used by public figures, organizations, and influencers to show their support for Ukraine.

Georgia for Ukraine is a Facebook group with 30K followers that focuses on civil support for Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Georgia in search of work or housing. One of their supporters is David Kezerashvili. He is one of many powerful Georgians, who have publicly expressed their support for the Ukrainian people on his private Facebook account, supporting “stand by Ukraine” movements and petitions for Georgia to join the EU.

David Kezerashvili

Kezerashvili, Georgia’s former defense minister and current owner of Georgia’s private television channel FormulaTV, was an early public supporter of the Ukrainian people. His social media activities have already been mentioned, but his financial donations to charitable organizations have directly impacted thousands of Ukrainians. While Kezerashvili usually prefers to keep a low profile, he recently confirmed on his private website to be the individual behind a $250,000 donation in March 2022 to the Revival Foundation, founded by the Washington-based Ukrainian, Aksenia Krupenko, which enabled the start of 13 humanitarian aid transports by private aircraft from the US to Ukraine.

President Zourabichvili

Georgians are continuing to show support for Ukraine however, the level of control that the ruling party has exerted over independent media has restricted their ability to do so. In a shocking turn of events, allegations surfaced of the Georgian Dream, the current ruling party, intending to sue President Salome Zourabichvili for her public support for Ukraine and making visits to Paris and Brussels to take part in discussions on the crisis. These allegations were immediately refuted by the Georgian Dream party, who emphatically stated that they were suing the president for unauthorized visits to Paris and Brussels with no prior consultations. The Georgian Dream stated the visit was unconstitutional and, in addition, they pointed out multiple refusals of the president to appoint ambassadors or diplomatic representatives nominated by the government. However, President Zourabichvili denied the latter accusation, stating that she had approved all government-nominated candidates. While the party had backed her at the time of her election in 2018, they have quickly changed their stance, given her recent criticisms of the party.

The Unique Stakes for Georgia

Despite the government’s reluctance to take any definitive action in support of Ukraine, many consider Georgia to be among the most likely targets of future Russian aggression. While the August 2008 Russo-Georgian War lasted only 5 days compared to the current months of occupation in Ukraine, the parallels are undeniable, and Georgia could have been a model for how Russia had initially envisioned its invasion of Ukraine.

The war in Georgia saw hundreds of civilians killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. Much like the long-standing Russian focus on the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of Ukraine, the war focused on the Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Both remain under Russian control to this day, with Russia claiming the regions to be independent republics.

The Russo-Georgian war saw the Russian bombing of several cities outside of the supposed independent territories, including Tbilisi. The images of destroyed residential buildings and tanks on city streets bear a striking resemblance to those coming out of Ukraine every day. With such a personal history of facing this kind of aggression, private citizens and public figures are deeply concerned with their government’s inaction.

Georgia Must Continue To Support Ukraine

Recent protests in Georgia have shown that power is very much still in the hands of the people. By continuing to stand against Russian aggression and their own government’s actions, the people are trying to build a world where Ukraine, Georgia, and other countries near can remain free from their military and political expansionism.

contribute to this better future by having their voices heard, whether through in-person protests or through social media. With restrictions on the free press, social media now plays an important role in disseminating the truth about what’s happening, and knowing the truth is now more important than ever.