Late night, date night! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux held hands during a NYC dinner date on Tuesday, March 11. The reunited couple enjoyed dinner at Locanda Verde, an Italian restaurant located in Robert DeNiro's Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan's trendy Tribeca nabe.

Aniston, 45, looked low-key and comfortable for their outing in black jeans, suede booties, and an oversize knitted sweater. The We're the Millers star paired her all-black ensemble with an eggplant scarf and stylish hipster frames. Showcased on her left hand was the sparkling diamond ring she's been sporting since her August 2012 engagement to Theroux.

Theroux, 42, protectively flanked his fiancee, holding her left hand as he guided Aniston to their next destination. The Wanderlust actor looked hip and grungy in scuffed boots, dark jeans, a navy hoodie, and green bomber jacket. Theroux, who's currently in NYC filming his upcoming HBO show The Leftovers, gave photographers a handsome inquisitive stare as he walked out of the locale.

According to insiders at the restaurant, the couple enjoyed a private dinner away from the main dining space.

Reunited after keeping busy on opposite coasts, the lovebirds both attended a pre-Oscars bash together on the West Coast on Mar. 2. A source tells Us that since Aniston arrived to NYC, "Justin has been a little less available… he is trying to make time to be with her while she's in town."

The insider added, "He seems in a very good mood and happy to have her in the city."

