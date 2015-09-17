Way to engage an audience! Candidates and policies flew out the window for a large section of the politically interested community during Wednesday, Sept. 16's GOP forum — thanks to one seriously hot dude, who was seated just to the left of Jake Tapper during the Republican presidential debate.

PHOTOS: Celebs do politics

The handsome, chiseled hunk, wearing a gray suit and a pink-striped tie, became a Twitter sensation as a flurry of flustered debate watchers took to social media to express their extreme interest in the "eye candy" sitting right over Tapper's shoulder.

"Ummmm who is the babe sitting behind @jaketapper??? #GOPdebate," one Twitter user asked, adding a smiley face emoji with love hearts for eyes.

PHOTOS: Obama's A-list pals

"In more important news, can we talk about the hot male model they planted behind @jaketapper #CNNDebate #GOPDebate," added another.

20 minutes into #GOPDebate and Chill and he gives you this look: pic.twitter.com/DpqJkod2q7 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 17, 2015

Well, hang on to your hats, because we've discovered who the owner of those intense eyes is! Meet movie director Gregory Caruso.

the hot guy behind jake tapper looks permanently angry and I like it — Shadynasty (@FirstKnivesClub) September 17, 2015

According to his online bio, Caruso (who rocked a beard in the past) was born and raised in Los Angeles, and "has a true appreciation for the history of film, specifically The Golden Age of Cinema from 1925 to 1950."

PHOTOS: More hunks

Turns out he has a political link too, which is why he ended up front row of Wednesday night's debate. Gregory is the son of millionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, who has poured millions into past GOP campaigns, including that of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Handsome, rich, and smart! Let's see what Twitter has to say about that!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!