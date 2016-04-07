He may have scored an invite, but his comment was a major fumble. Shortly before his name became infamous, O.J. Simpson tried to congratulate his friends Donald Trump and Marla Maples on their wedding day in 1993, but it was just plain awkward!

Footage of the red carpet outside of Trump’s lavish wedding has resurfaced, and the former football star is seen heading into NYC’s Plaza Hotel with hundreds of other guests. Simpson reflects on the couple’s relationship and tries to tell a reporter that if the billionaire businessman can marry his former mistress then any couple can make it work.

“I think everybody in the country believes maybe their relationship can work, if this relationship can work,” he said in a video obtained by Inside Edition. Trump cheated on his first wife, Ivana Trump, with Maples, and it was a tabloid sensation at the time.

The “Juice,” now 68, appeared to be happy and smiling at the December nuptials, just about six months before he was arrested for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in June 1994.

Trump’s marriage to Maples lasted just 6 years. Now, the actress is a single mom to her daughter, Tiffany Trump. Maples is currently competing on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars. Last week, the theme of the show was “my most important year,” and Maples chose 1993 — not only her wedding year but also the year Tiffany was born.

Maples recently opened up to Us Weekly and others about the struggle to raise her daughter as a working mom. “Her daddy loves her, of course, but … I was the parent. I was the parent that was there in the flesh [and] with her all the time,” she said.

Ivana also recently spoke out about Trump’s infidelity with Maples in a rare, candid interview with the New York Post. “She asked to apologize to me in the Daily Mail in London,” she said. “They asked if I accepted the apology and I said no. Why should I? She broke my marriage!” Ivana said. According to Ivana, the scandal also ruined Donald’s chance at the presidency the first time around.

The Republican presidential candidate went on to marry Melania Trump in 2005.

