Caitlyn Jenner had the support of Kim Kardashian, Brody Jenner, and seven of her other children when she accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the July 15 ESPYS, but there was one very familiar face missing from the crowd: Jenner's former stepson, Rob Kardashian.

While his siblings joined Jenner, 65, at the ceremony, the reclusive sock designer, 28, opted out — but still kept his family top of mind. Late Wednesday, the one-time Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a cute photo of his niece Penelope Disick, shouting out Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 3-year-old daughter.

"Hey P! She think she so cool I LOVE HER!" Rob wrote when posting the snap of his niece wearing a black and white striped crop top, ballet skirt, and sunglasses.

Hey P???? lol she think she so cool???????? I LOVE HER ???????????????????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 15, 2015 at 5:17pm PDT

The reality star's sweet shout-out marked one of the few times he's used the social media photo-sharing site in recent weeks. Kris Jenner's only son was last photographed grabbing In-N-Out in L.A. last month, and has otherwise kept a very discreet profile.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Kim confirmed that her brother is going through hard times. "It's not that mysterious, what's happening with Rob," Kanye West's pregnant wife, 34, told RS about her brother. "He has gained weight. He feels uncomfortable being on the show, and that's okay."

"Do I think he smokes weed, drinks beer, hangs out and plays video games with his friends all day long? Yes," she candidly told RS. (Kim shut down talk of Rob doing meth, joking that he'd be "skinny" if that were the case.)

An insider told Us Weekly that Rob is livid with his sister for her forward comments in the magazine. "Rob has blocked Kim on his phone," the source shared. "He doesn't want to hear what she has to say. He says there's no excuse she could possibly have for saying that. He will not forgive her."

