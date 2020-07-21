Best Celeb Encounter

Nearly two decades before Trebek became a household name, he’d already had his most memorable celebrity encounter while working for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. In 1967, the country celebrated its “centennial year,” and hosted a number of special guests to honor the milestone achievement. “There were also many dignitaries, foremost among them Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip,” he recalls. “The Queen got to me and said, ‘Good show. Please tell me your name, and where you are from.’ And as I began answering her, I couldn’t help but notice that she glanced over her shoulder to see where Prince Philip was. … So, the Queen was stuck talking to me for 4 or 5 minutes. That night my phone was ringing off the hook.” They met once more the next day — but the monarch didn’t remember their first encounter.