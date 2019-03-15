Thankful for the support. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is incredibly grateful for everyone who sent him well-wishes after he revealed he is battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“Hi everyone, I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the, believe it or not, hundreds of thousands of people who have sent tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” Trebek, 78, said in a video posted to Jeopardy’s Twitter account on Thursday, March 14. “I’ve heard from former contestants — even Watson, the IMB computer, sent me a get-well card.”

The game show mainstay continued, “Now, obviously, I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually, but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive. And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered. And I’m extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me. I’m a lucky guy.”

Trebek revealed on March 6 that he’s suffering from late-stage cancer. He explained: “Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m gonna fight this and I’m gonna keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

The Canada-born television personality told fans that he plans to fulfill his contractual obligation “to host Jeopardy! for three more years” and asked them to “keep the faith.” He noted: “We’ll win. We’ll get it done.”

Two days later, the popular evening trivia show wrote a message of gratitude on social media. “The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex’s recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming,” the tweet read. “Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! – thank you.”

