An outpouring of love and positivity. Jeopardy! thanked its fanbase for their support after host Alex Trebek shared the heartbreaking news with fans that he has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex’s recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming,” the tweet read. “Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! – thank you.”

Two days prior, the longtime television personality, 78, appeared in a YouTube video where he vowed to beat the odds for those living with the disease.

“I have some news to share with all of you, and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fanbase,” he said in the clip. “Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.”

He continued, “Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But, I’m gonna fight this. I’m gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease … So help me! Keep the faith, and we’ll get it done.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the Canada native has recovered from a health scare: The actor previously had two minor heart attacks — one in December 2007 and another in June 2012.

Trebek also survived brain surgery in January 2018. He was transparent with fans then, as well, explaining his leave of absence from the show via video: “Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem — a subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain, caused by a fall I endured about two months ago. Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery. Prognosis is excellent.”

